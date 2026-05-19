MISSOULA — It's our final day of introducing you to our finalists for this year's KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards, and today, we meet the duo from Big Sky High School in Averi Larson and Cormack Batt.

Larson competed in four sports at Big Sky, in soccer, basketball, swimming and track and field.

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2026 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Big Sky's Averi Larson and Cormack Batt

She was a three-year captain for the soccer team and a four-year letter winner in that and track and field.

Larson has been involved for four years in student government and was the co-student body president. She's a 4.0 student, made the high honor roll, and is also involved in National Honor Society, Key Club, Heath Science Academy, as well as other community service.

After high school, Larson will play soccer at Colorado Mesa University.

"Create relationships with different types of people and then different age groups too," Larson said. "And then I've been able to coach younger kids as well in soccer and in track and that's been so fun to see it throughout different stages. I feel like I've always been competitive. I got it from my dad. I always liked playing board games and always wanting to win and then just always having that drive to win and wanting to get better I think too."

Batt is a three-sport athlete at Big Sky in football, basketball and track and field.

In football he was a captain and all-state talent, and in basketball helped lead the Eagles to a third-place finish at state this past winter, and he's also a returning state placer in the hurdles.

Off the field, Batt has dedicated over 100 hours to community service, from being a youth coach, to helping with cleanups, and more.

After high school, Batt is headed to Dillon, where he'll compete for the football program at Montana Western.

"At a young age, sports I could just go out there and have fun and didn't really have to think about anything," Batt said. "And then high school it was like, oh this is serious, I like this and I like the grind, and just like getting out there with all of my friends for four years and got into high school and was like football is my thing so it was a big part of my life growing up and just grateful for the opportunity I get."

That'll do it for our finalists for this year's KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards. On Wednesday, we'll announce our winners at the celebration banquet, as well as on KPAX during the 10 o'clock news.

