MISSOULA — It's Day 3 of the KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards, and on Friday we introduce you to the finalists from Hellgate High School in Elly Reed and Parker Link.

Reed has been a three-sport athlete in soccer, basketball and track and field for the Knights.

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2026 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Hellgate's Elly Reed and Parker Link

She was an all-state selection in both soccer and basketball and a captain in both as well, and recently set a new high jump school record that stood since 1984.

Along with two teammates, Reed founded the Knights Haven Project that raised funds to renovate the girls locker room at Hellgate, and she has also spent time volunteering in the community and is a national honor society member.

After high school, Reed is headed to Indiana where she'll compete on the track and field team at Notre Dame, and also study pre-med.

"Doing multiple sports in high school is definitely difficult and I have a lot of respect for student-athletes as a whole just managing social life, academics in athletics," Reed said. "But I think it can be really fun if you can find the perfect balance between the three and it will just give you a good opportunity to cross train for your main sport too, and I just really enjoy it overall."

Link has been a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track and field at Hellgate.

In football he was both all-state and a captain in his career, and he has spent time volunteering as a youth coach, and also completed a 12-year Spanish Immersion Program as well.

Once he graduates from Hellgate, Parker will stay right here in town where he'll attend the University of Montana and compete for the Grizzlies football program.

"I think the biggest thing was trying to be a good mentor for the younger kids here," Link said. "When I was a freshman looking up to all of the seniors that went on and played college sports and are successful now, I kind of just wanted to follow in that path and kind of teach the younger kids that good things, bad things to not do, good things to do, and everything in between."

We'll take a break for the weekend, but we'll be back on Monday to introduce you to our finalists from Sentinel.

