MISSOULA — We roll on with day two of introducing you to our finalists for this year's KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards, and next, we meet the finalists from Loyola Sacred Heart High School in Sammy McHugh and Joe Grunow.

McHugh has been a three-sport athlete at Loyola in volleyball, basketball and tennis.

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2026 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Loyola's Sammy McHugh and Joe Grunow

She was a captain in volleyball and basketball, and is a member of the national honor society, a 4.0 student, and has volunteered through community service as a youth coach, food drives and more.

After high school, Sammy is staying right here in Missoula as she'll attend the University of Montana where she plans to study human biology and biomedicine.

"Probably just competing with all of my friends," McHugh said. "With all three different sports I met people that I probably wouldn't have talked to if I didn't do that sport. But then I got close with them and got to develop a closer connection to all of them. So it was just fun to be in a successful environment and a winning environment with all of them too."

Grunow is also a three-sport athlete at Loyola, having participated in football, basketball and track and field.

He was all-state in football this season and has served as the team's captain.

Off the field, Grunow is also a 4.0 student and a national honor society member, and has also dedicated his time to community service in cleanups, food drives, youth coach work, and more.

After his time at Loyola is complete, Joe is headed to Butte and Montana Tech, where he'll study petroleum engineering and compete in track and field.

"You challenge yourself in school here and this is a great school because it challenges you academically, and then that also reflects on how you challenge yourself in here in the school and you challenge yourself in the sports," Grunow said. "And that's the most memorable part to me is the people push you, and then that reflects on how you carry on and do your sports."

On Friday, we'll meet the finalists from our first AA school in town in Hellgate.

