MISSOULA — We're back with this year's KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards nominees as we continue our countdown to Wednesday's banquet.

Today we'll introduce you to our finalists from Sentinel High School in Mairyn Agostinelli and Kade Robinson.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

2026 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Sentinel's Mairyn Agostinelli and Kade Robinson

Agostinelli competed in volleyball and track and field at Sentinel.

She was a captain in both sports, and off the field and court, she's turned in over 100 hours of community service, and has spent time working as a youth coach and in student government as well.

After high school, Agostinelli is staying right here in Missoula where she'll attend the Davidson's Honors College at the University of Montana.

"Everyone in the community knows that you're a Spartan athlete because it's such a strong sense of community," Agostinelli said. "I've had so much support from my teachers and my coaches and especially the athletes around me, it's just been really cool to see."

Robinson has competed in both football and basketball for the Spartans.

He was a captain in both sports and this past winter played a crucial part in Sentinel winning the Class AA boys basketball title, the school's first since 1986.

Robinson was academic all-state and has worked as a youth coach in the community, and after he graduates, he'll head to Bozeman where he'll play football at Montana State.

"There's a lot of work and you have to have really good time management with doing school, athletics and your home life," Robinson said. "So it takes a lot but if you love it, then you're going to keep wanting to do it."

We'll introduce you to our final group of finalists tomorrow from Big Sky.

