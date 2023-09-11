21st annual 9/11 remembrance service planned for Missoula

MISSOULA - Missoula will pause on Monday to remember the Sept. 11, 2021, terrorist attacks.

The 21st annual Never Forget Service will take place at 7 p.m. in Rose Memorial Garden Park in Missoula.

A total of 7,000 tiny American flags will be planted in front of the Vietnam Memorial prior to the ceremony.

Organizers note that everyone is welcome to help plant the flags to honor the people who died on 9/11 as well as the civilians and military who died in the attacks.

A procession of honor and color guards from the Korean Memorial to the Vietnam Memorial will mark the beginning of the service.