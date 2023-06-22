$24.5M on the way for infrastructure upgrades in Downtown Missoula 

MISSOULA - Money is on the way to help improve the infrastructure in downtown Missoula.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester has announced that $24.5 million will be coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation's RAISE grant program.

“By investing in local infrastructure we are supporting Montana communities and improving our economy,” Sen. Tester stated. “That’s why I worked with Republicans and Democrats to pass my bipartisan infrastructure law that will create good-paying jobs and invest in Montana’s roads, bridges, high-speed internet, water systems, and more. Missoulians crafted this proposal and now have a great opportunity to improve their downtown by bringing local businesses and other stakeholders together to finish the job.”

According to a news release, the money will be used to address safety and connectivity issues in the downtown area, including changes to Higgins Avenue, the conversion of Main and Front streets into two-way traffic, as well as riverfront trail access in the area.