4th at the Fort Celebration returning to Missoula

MISSOULA – The 46th annual 4th at the Fort Celebration will be taking place at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

Organizers note that following a smaller event last year, the celebrations will be back in full force for 2022.

Admission to the event is by donation which supports the education and preservation work of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.

The party will go on come rain or shine. Find more information at https://www.facebook.com/historical.museum.at.fort.missoula .

Activities include: