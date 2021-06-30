4th of July fireworks, festival returning to Missoula’s Southgate Mall

MISSOULA — An annual 4th of July celebration is set to return to the Southgate Mall in Missoula this weekend.

Fourth Fest – featuring a festival and fireworks display – will start up at 7 p.m. on Sunday with a DJ set by Element Audio and continue with live music by local band Shark Buffalo at 9:00 p.m.

People can also check out several local food trucks, a beer garden, axe throwing, vendor booths, and lots of kid's activities.

New this year there will also be a Pop-Up Roller Rink, so guests are encouraged to bring their skates or skateboards, helmet and pads.

The celebration will be capped off by what’s billed as Western Montana’s largest fireworks display at 10:30 p.m.

While there was a fireworks display last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to not allow people into the parking lots at the mall.

“This year we are back and excited to celebrate in person. Southgate has always seen Fourth Fest as our heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the Missoula community," Southgate Mall Marketing Director Lauren Poppen stated.

People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show from the parking lot, but are being asked to leave fireworks, alcohol, and pets at home.

The parking lot between SCHEELS and Bed Bath & Beyond/Cost Plus World Market will be open to pedestrians only with parking available in the remainder of the Southgate Mall parking lot.

Fourth Fest Schedule:

7:00-10:30 p.m.

Food Trucks

Beer Garden (21+)

Pop-Up Roller Rink

SCHEELS Activity Zone featuring yard games & swag

Kids Activities

Axe Throwing

Register for SCHEELS Grand Prize Giveaway - winner announced at 10:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m.

Introduction & remarks

Posting of Colors & National Anthem

DJ set by Element Audio

9:00 p.m.

Live music by Shark Buffalo

10:30 p.m.