9th Circuit Court of Appeals to hear oral arguments at University of Montana

MISSOULA — The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is set to hold a special sitting at The Blewett School of Law at the University of Montana.

The panel of three judges is set to hear oral arguments on two cases.

The first case is USA v. Hugo Yanez. Yanez is a federal prisoner appealing the denial of a motion to correct a sentence for conspiracy to distribute meth.

The second case is Lisa Sides v. Global Travel Alliance which is an appeal of a judgment in favor of Global Travel Alliance in a class action suit.

Oral arguments will start at 10 a.m. on April 26, 2024, in the George and Jane Dennison Theater. The event will also be live-streamed.