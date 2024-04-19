"A ride to get kids outside": 3,200 miles highlight new nonprofit

MISSOULA — Montana is filled with biking enthusiasts, but one Missoula man is taking it to the next level.

Mark Steelquist is currently biking 3,200 miles across the country to raise awareness for his nonprofit, Center for Adventure Leadership. The organization teaches adults how to include teenagers in their adventures.

Steelquist started the Center for Adventure Leadership in Seattle, but after moving to Missoula County, he decided to bring the organization with him.

Through the nonprofit, Steelquist leads kids and adults on various activities — including day hikes, mountain climbing and white water rafting. During these events, he aims to teach adventurous adults how to interact with teenagers.

“The funny thing is, people that know adventure, they’re afraid of teenagers, and people who have teenagers are afraid of adventure,” he says. “Kids need adventure in their life, they need adults who can get them out there and bring them back safely in their life, in order to have that adventure.”

The activities are often in the wilderness but don’t have to be. Steelquist mentioned the possibility of touring a college campus or a professional sports stadium– anything that gets kids outside of their comfort zone.

“Something that’s interesting to you, something that’s interesting to the young people in your life, find that connection and get out there, we’ll show you how to do it,” he says.

He’s able to provide gear and offer the activities at a reduced price because of donations.

Steelquist is now attempting an eight-week solo bike trip from California to Florida to raise awareness of the Center for Adventure Leadership coming to Missoula.

“What I decided to do was model and demonstrate everything that we teach at the Center for Adventure Leadership– the skills, the methods, and most importantly, the mindset that is necessary in order to take on the unknown every day and finish that day having felt successful and stay safe,” he says. "It's a ride to get kids outside."

The challenge isn't his first cross-country bike ride. In fact, he once rode up the East Coast and then into Montana through the northern corridor of the US.

On his current trip, he's already dealt with flat tires and a 100-mile day through a desert. He is posting updates throughout his ride on his blog. People can pledge a per-mile donation on his website.