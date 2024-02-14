Watch Now
A Valentine's Day tradition: Dairy Queen on Higgins Avenue opens for the season

Emily Brown/MTN News
Dairy Queen on Higgins Avenue in Missoula continues their Valentine's Day opening day tradition.
Posted at 4:12 PM, Feb 14, 2024
MISSOULA — It's a Valentine's tradition that makes the sweetest day of the year a little sweeter — opening day for Dairy Queen on Higgins Avenue!

Lots of Missoulians headed to Dairy Queen for hot dogs, ice cream, and of course blizzards on Wednesday.

The opening afternoon stayed busy as old friends gathered for a mid-day snack. The group of ladies shared laughs as they enjoyed their yearly tradition.

People came with their Valentine to share a sweet treat and some showed their dogs some love by giving them little soft serve 'pup-cones'.

