Accident closing northbound Russell Street at Kensington in Missoula

MISSOULA - An accident is causing delays on a busy road in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department is on scene at an injury accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Russell Street at the intersection with Strand Avenue.

MPD reports the northbound lanes of Russell Street will be closed at Kensington Avenue.

Expect traffic delays and detours in the area.

MPD spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says accident investigators and detectives are at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.