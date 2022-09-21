Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Accident closing northbound Russell Street at Kensington in Missoula

Missoula Russell Kensington Accident
Kierra Sam/MTN News
An accident blocking northbound Russell Street at Kensington Avenue in Missoula on Sept. 21, 2022.
Missoula Russell Kensington Accident
Russell Kensington Accident.png
Posted at 3:43 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 18:12:50-04

MISSOULA - An accident is causing delays on a busy road in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department is on scene at an injury accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Russell Street at the intersection with Strand Avenue.

MPD reports the northbound lanes of Russell Street will be closed at Kensington Avenue.

Expect traffic delays and detours in the area.

MPD spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says accident investigators and detectives are at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

Russell Kensington Accident.png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App