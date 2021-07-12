Activities will mark Missoula Library's "official" opening this week

MISSOULA — Nearly a year after moving in, Missoula Public Library leaders will finally get a chance to "officially" recognize the library's completion this week.

Last summer at this point, library staff were just starting to plan the move into the new library a block east of the old library. It was a mammoth undertaking, complicated by COVID. And it was until May that the library could finally open to the public with precautions.

Now, the library is finally making it official, with a ribbon cutting and celebration that will last into the evening on Wednesday. Starting at 1pm with the ribbon cutting, the afternoon will be filled with guided tours, live music and ice cream outdoors, exhibits and activities for families, and even chef demonstrations and author readings.

The event also marks the official opening of the SpectrUM Discovery Area.

The library website has a full schedule of the activities on Wednesday.