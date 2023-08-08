Advice offered after rattlesnake recently seen on Marshall Mountain near Missoula

MISSOULA – A post on social media of a rattlesnake on Marshall Mountain was recently shared by Mountain Bike Missoula.

We weren’t familiar with a rattlesnake being in this area. So, is this an anomaly, or something we should be thinking about as we explore our public lands?

“We’ve had two reports of rattlesnakes this year. One I’ve actually seen a confirmed photo of,” said City of Missoula Conservation Lands Program Manager Jeff Gicklhorn. “It’s most likely that you are going to come upon them — they’re not going to come upon you. So, if you’re in an area you know are more rattlesnakes, just pay attention.”

“Go around the snake and back on the other side. Don’t disturb them, because they are reactionary, and they are scared of us, but will defend themselves," advised Gicklhorn who often visits Marshall Mountain.

Rattlesnakes are commonly spotted in the Mittower Gulch area just east of Marshall Mountain. Gicklhorn said because bikers have found the snakes along trails high up the mountain, it’s likely the snakes came from that area.

He added that enjoying wildlife safely can be one of the best parts of living in Montana.

“We have the privilege of recreating in these wild places in Western Montana, even though we’re really close to Missoula. And so, paying attention to the landscape around you, and any wildlife you encounter, and giving them a wide berth, and go on their way, just as you do, is really important.”

Gicklhorn told MTN News that rattlesnakes like the earliest times of days to lay out and bask on the trails, so if you’re worried about it, just come out here a little later in the day, be careful, and you’ll be just fine.