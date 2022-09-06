"Agitated" black bear reported near M Trailhead Tuesday afternoon

MISSOULA — University of Montana Police received a report of a bear near the M Trail Tuesday afternoon.

In a text alert by UM, at approximately 4:30 p.m., UMPD received a report of a bear in the area of Lot U, near the M trailhead.

The report said the bear was acting agitated at the time of the sighting.

Officials ask people to stay observant and keep clear of the area.

Montana Fish and Game officials have been advised.

UMPD encourages people to be "Bear Aware."

Call UMPD at 406-243-4000 or 911 in the event you encounter a bear.

UM sent out an alert earlier Tuesday morning of a bear sighting on campus.