Air quality concerns persist in Missoula County

MISSOULA - There is still no break from the wildfire smoke that has been blanketing Missoula and Ravalli counties in recent days.

Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield reports smoke remained in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys overnight.

Air quality was "unhealthy" in Missoula and Frenchtown on Tuesday afternoon.

The conditions were worse to the south with, in general, "very unhealthy" air quality reported south of Lolo.

However, air quality was looking considerably better in the Potomac Valley, where "moderate" air quality was being reported.

Seeley Lake was seeing "unhealthy for sensitive groups" conditions, and air quality in the Swan Valley was trending in that direction.

Coefield says parts of Western Montana may see smoke from wildfires in Washington and Oregon later on Tuesday.