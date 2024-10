MISSOULA — An Alaska Airlines flight from Columbus, Ohio to Seattle has been diverted to Missoula

According to the airline tracking website Flight Aware, Alaska Airlines flight number 345, landed at Missoula International Airport at 11:03 a.m.

The Boeing 737 aircraft is now on the ground in Missoula.

The exact cause of the diversion is not known at this time.

- Developing story. Check back for updates.