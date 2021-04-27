Alert issued after bear encounter near UM's "M" Trail

MISSOULA — The University of Montana issued an alert Monday evening about a bear near the "M" trail after a man encountered it while hiking.

The man was hiking close to the "M" trail around 8 p.m. when he saw the bear walking towards him, according to the emergency notification.

The hiker yelled and the bear was last seen running up the mountain in the direction of the "M."

The University of Montana Police Department encourages everyone to stay bear aware and to call them at (406) 243-4000 or 911 if you encounter one. The information is forwarded to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to assist in their relocation efforts.

You can click here for tips on how to remain bear aware.