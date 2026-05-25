An 84-year-old veteran recumbent biking cross-country for America's 250th

MISSOULA — One veteran is recumbent biking cross country to help veterans in need.

On his stop in Missoula, MTN caught up with 84-year-old Tony Lee Harriman to learn more about his mission.

Nothing is slowing down the stroke, cancer and open heart surgery survivor as he hit the road for a 4,000 mile journey.

"It's tough, but it's worth it. I wanted to show my nieces and nephews that you can do anything you want as long as you convince your brain to bring your body along," Harriman shared.

In honor of America's 250th birthday, he's hoping to raise funds and awareness for struggling veterans and their families.

"I love this country and I just wanted to see it. I thought this was a good way to do it," Harriman said.

Harriman is promoting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that has been providing homes and housing assistance to homeless veterans since 9/11.

They create "smart-homes" specifically tailored to former service members with injuries.

To donate to Tunnel to Towers, click here.

Tony is also raising money to support his ride. Click here for his page.