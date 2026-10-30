AniMeals preparing for permanent Missoula home, asks community for help with rising costs

MISSOULA — After more than two decades of helping Missoula's homeless cats and pet owners in need, AniMeals is preparing for something the nonprofit has never had before: a permanent home of its own.

The no-kill adoption center and animal food bank is moving from its longtime location at 1700 Rankin Street to a newly renovated facility at 2036 Mullan Road.

For AniMeals Executive Director Janet Rose, the move marks the beginning of a new chapter for the organization.

"This is the first time that we will have our own permanent home and headquarters," Rose said. "And when you have that, you can do so much more. You can do workshops, you can do education. You can do more outreach."

Watch Jill Valley's story here:

AniMeals opens first permanent Missoula shelter for homeless cats

But getting there has been more expensive than AniMeals anticipated.

Rose said the nonprofit encountered a number of unexpected problems while renovating the older building, including HVAC and electrical work. AniMeals is now asking the community for help covering those costs while also raising the money it needs to continue its day-to-day shelter operations.

The organization has set a goal of raising $250,000 for shelter operations and about $1 million more for the building, according to Rose.

"We have to keep the shelter going," she said. "We have to keep on feeding the animals, veterinary care, spay-neuter, vaccinations."

People interested in helping can donate directly to AniMeals online. AniMeals says donations are tax deductible, and its website also includes opportunities to volunteer for people who cannot make a financial contribution. [animeals.com], [animeals.com]

MTN News Animeals, Missoula, MT

A shelter designed for cats and the community

The new facility will be a significant upgrade from AniMeals' current shelter.

Rose said cats will have rooms and suites, and the facility will include an ICU, intake room, education and multipurpose space and a larger pet food bank. AniMeals will also have space to expand its programs for feral and stray cats, along with opportunities for volunteers and foster families.

"The cats will have rooms and suites. We'll have an education room. We'll have an ICU, an intake room. We have our working cat program, so for feral cats," Rose said. "It's gonna be a very happy place that was really designed with the intention of being happy and fun and positive and welcoming."

AniMeals says its pet food bank serves more than just cats. The program provides food for dogs and cats whose owners may be unhoused, in transition, homebound, disabled or struggling financially.

The nonprofit says addressing food insecurity can also help keep pets with their families instead of having them surrendered to a shelter. AniMeals describes pet-food assistance and its medical fund as two important ways it works to keep people and their animals together. [animeals.com]

Rose said the new location near Mullan Road and West Broadway will also be easier for people to see and access than the Rankin Street shelter.

"We're hoping that this new location will be, it is certainly more visible, more accessible, and we hope it'll be an anchor for the neighborhood," Rose said.

MTN News Animeals

Unexpected costs add to fundraising needs

AniMeals has received help from local businesses and contractors during the renovation, including discounts on some of the work needed to prepare the building.

Still, Rose said the cost of renovating an older building created expenses the organization hadn't anticipated.

The nonprofit now has to balance those building costs with the ongoing expenses of caring for animals seven days a week.

That includes veterinary care, vaccinations and spay and neuter procedures. AniMeals also operates Gaia's Landing, a program Rose said helps underwrite care for cats with treatable or manageable medical conditions that can still be adopted.

AniMeals says it has been serving the community since 2003 and provides shelter services for roughly 400 cats each year. The organization says every cat coming through its doors receives a veterinary exam, basic medical care and age-appropriate vaccinations before adoption. [animeals.com]

Rose said the demand for those services remains high, with Missoula continuing to see feral cat colonies and stray or sick animals that require care.

Economic pressure is also affecting pet owners, she said, as veterinary care, food and other expenses become difficult for some families to afford.

The need extends to the organization's foster network as well.

"We have right now 40 kittens in foster care, so that's a lot of kittens," Rose said. "So we need a lot of help."

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More room to grow

AniMeals Founder and Board President Karyn Moltzen said in the organization's news release that the permanent shelter has taken more time, money and renovation work than initially anticipated.

"Right now, funds are tight and we hope the community and generous donors at all levels will step in to help," Moltzen said. "$1,000, $5,000, $10,000, every dollar will go a long way."

Shelter Manager Josie Rodgers said the larger, more professional facility will allow AniMeals to expand while maintaining the welcoming atmosphere it is known for.

"We will have more room for growth, a greater ability to assist the community we love, and get more cats through the shelter into their permanent homes," Rodgers said in the release.

The organization is supported through individual donations, in-kind contributions, grants and volunteer time. AniMeals is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. [animeals.com], [animeals.com]

How to help AniMeals

AniMeals expects to remain at 1700 Rankin Street through the end of November, according to Rose's latest interview. The shelter plans to close temporarily during the move before reopening Dec. 7 at 2036 Mullan Road.

People who want to support the organization can:

AniMeals' mission is "to save the hungry, the helpless, the lost, and the little ones struggling to survive; to house and feed as many animals as possible; to ease the suffering of the weak and unloved." [animeals.com]

For Rose, the permanent shelter represents more than a change of address. It gives AniMeals a place to grow its work in Missoula for years to come.

"When you have that you can do so much more," Rose said. "You can do workshops, you can do education. You can do more outreach."

