Anniversary of 9/11 attacks marked in Missoula

MISSOULA – People gathered at Rose Park on Sunday evening to honor those who died in the 9/11 attacks.

The annual Never Forget service included 7,000 tiny American flags placed in the ground to honor the memories of the 2,977 people who died in the attack 21 years ago. People at the ceremony also said the flags were a reminder to honor the first responders who saved many people in the aftermath.

Mark Thorsell/MTN News

"It's unfortunate to have a tragedy like this. But to see the beautiful connection that we all have together; we just forget all of our problems and focus on our country and our freedom. And our love that we should have for one another,” said Tanner Lazenby who helped to place the flags for the memorial service.

Members of the Celtic Dragon Pipe Band led a procession of honor and color guard members from the Korean War Memorial at Rose Memorial Garden Park to the Vietnam Memorial.