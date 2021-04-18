Annual Clark Fork River cleanup resumes after cancellation last year

MISSOULA — Saturday morning marked the start of the DIY River Cleanup hosted by the Clark Fork Coalition.

The annual event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 precautions, but it started back again this year with a twist.

Participants were asked to pick up supplies in advance and go to a designated section of their choice.

MTN News caught up with volunteers Kara Grau, her children Cassidy and Savannah, and friend Alexa Mankowski.

The family says the cleanup is a tradition.

"Ever since they were itty bitty, had to hold their hand the whole way, we've been coming out here every year to clean up river trash," Kara Grau said.

"It's a really nice way to celebrate Missoula in the spring and celebrate our river, and get out here and make it a little bit cleaner and safer for everybody who wants to be out here in the summer time," she continued.

The cleanup is set to continue until Earth Day this Thursday, April 22.