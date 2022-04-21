Annual Clark Fork River Cleanup returns to Missoula

MISSOULA - The annual Clark Fork River Cleanup is back and once again it's being described as a Do-It-Yourself (DIY) event.

The Clark Fork Coalition is hosting the cleanup — and because of the construction work being done in the Caras Park area — volunteers are being asked to register online and pick up supplies as needed.

Those supplies — including biodegradable trash bags and disposable gloves — can be picked up at the Clark Fork Coalitions Office on South 4th Street West in Missoula between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The cleanup project runs through Sunday and volunteers can select their best time, day, and location to help out at https://clarkfork.org/ . That way the coalition can keep track of how many people have volunteered and where trash was removed. People can also stop by their office.

The Coalition did the DIY format last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they say volunteers actually covered an additional 165 miles of rivers compared to the usual 15 miles cleanup area.