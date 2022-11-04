Annual Griz for Kids Toy Drive returns to Missoula on Saturday

MISSOULA - The annual Griz for Kids Toy Drive will take place on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Fans are asked to bring toys and gifts or donations which will be collected at each of the stadium entrances prior to the game.

The Griz will be hosting Cal Poly at 6 p.m.

The toys and donations are used to help children and families in need at Christmas.

The Griz for Kids Toy Drive was started by UM football player Chris Orwig in 2005.

The toys and donations are given to partner agencies that work with children and families in need in western Montana.