Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Annual Griz for Kids Toy Drive returns to Missoula on Saturday

washington grizzly stadium
MTN News
washington grizzly stadium
Posted at 1:56 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 15:58:05-04

MISSOULA - The annual Griz for Kids Toy Drive will take place on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Fans are asked to bring toys and gifts or donations which will be collected at each of the stadium entrances prior to the game.

The Griz will be hosting Cal Poly at 6 p.m.

The toys and donations are used to help children and families in need at Christmas.

The Griz for Kids Toy Drive was started by UM football player Chris Orwig in 2005.

The toys and donations are given to partner agencies that work with children and families in need in western Montana.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App