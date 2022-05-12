Annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive returning to Missoula

MISSOULA - People can help the Missoula Food Bank this week — all without ever leaving home.

Following a two-year hiatus, Stamp Out Hunger — hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 701 — will collect food and money to help out on Saturday, May 14.

Postal carriers will be collecting non-perishable foods from doorsteps across Missoula.

People can take part by leaving canned and non-perishable goods for their carrier Saturday morning.

Envelopes can also be returned to Missoula Food Bank & Community Center, 1720 Wyoming Street, Missoula, MT 59801.

Food bank officials note the drive will help them to continue to provide emergency food assistance when it's needed most.

Learn more about Stamp Out Hunger at https://www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive.