Annual street sweeping program beginning in Missoula

In another sure sign of spring, sweepers are hitting Missoula's streets.

The Street Operations & Maintenance Division’s street sweeping program is scheduled to being on Tuesday and run through August.

Residential streets within the city are swept two times per year, and commercial and downtown streets are swept once a week.

Click here to view the map and schedule.

City officials note that dates are subject to change due to weather conditions and other factors.

What Should Residents Do?