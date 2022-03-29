Annual street sweeping program beginning in Missoula

In another sure sign of spring, sweepers are hitting Missoula's streets.
The Street Operations & Maintenance Division’s street sweeping program is scheduled to being on Tuesday and run through August.
Residential streets within the city are swept two times per year, and commercial and downtown streets are swept once a week.
Click here to view the map and schedule.
City officials note that dates are subject to change due to weather conditions and other factors.
What Should Residents Do?
- Please park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd days and the even-numbered side on even days.
- Trees must be pruned to a minimum of 14 feet over the street to the inside edge of the curb line (per Missoula Municipal Code 12.32). If your trees do not meet this requirement, they may be trimmed by the city in order for our equipment to safely work under them.
- No Leaves Please. The City collects leaves only in the fall.