Annual Thanksgiving Day run returns to Missoula

MISSOULA — Before you make yourself uncomfortable by eating too much turkey for Thanksgiving, you can run a few miles — all for a good cause.

The annual Turkey Day 8K and Family 3K run returns to Missoula on Thursday. The races begin at 9:30 a.m. near the University of Montana tailgate area.

The course will take people around campus and across the river so there will be no shortage of views. But it's not just about running with the family. The run is also a fundraiser to help Missoula families who may need a leg up this holiday season.

"The race is also a fundraiser for the Missoula Food Bank. Last year we were just shy of raising $10,000 and about just over 1,000 pounds of food for the food bank," said race organizer Trisha Drobeck. "This year we’re hoping to you know go over that $10,000 mark — as well as getting the food, So, we will have a food bank truck on site. If people want to bring food to donate we would love that. You can also donate online still — even if you’re not participating you can still donate to the food bank."

Learn more about Thursday's event here.