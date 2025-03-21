Arrest made in HuHot restaurant fire

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department arrested a woman on charges of arson related to a structure fire at the former HuHot building on Brooks Street.

The arrest of 37-year-old Amy Birk followed an investigation that involved coordination between Missoula Police Arson-trained detectives and Missoula Fire Department officials.

Investigators determined that the fire originated in a shed on Wednesday, March 19th. Detectives reviewed surveillance video, which captured footage of a suspect. An off-duty police officer later observed a woman matching the suspect's description and reported her to the detectives.

Birk was interviewed by detectives before being booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility.

The Missoula Police Department expressed gratitude for the community’s assistance in providing surveillance footage, which helped in the swift identification and apprehension of the suspect.

