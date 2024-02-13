Arts community voices concern over Missoula County Public Schools proposed budget cuts

MISSOULA — Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is facing significant budget shortfalls.

In a letter sent to parents Monday, Superintendent Micah Hill reports a $3 million deficit in the general fund and a $5 million loss due to the end of federal COVID-19 funds. The shortfalls are causing nearly 100 MCPS positions to be impacted. Hill notes there has been advocacy for some positions facing a potential cut.

One of the proposed position cuts is the MCPS Arts Education Director who oversees and coordinates all arts programs including visual, drama, and music for the District. The proposed cut has a former arts education director — and the arts community raising the alarm on how this cut could negatively impact fine arts in Missoula public schools.

“It's a critical position for an art-centric community like Missoula," former MCPS Arts Education Director John Combs told MTN News.

Arts Education Director is a position with a big impact — one that Combs knows all too well.

“There is one arts administrator who really knows how to make that vital and important program the best it could be for those students with or without budget cuts. But you need at least one administrator to take care of something that's that important to this community,” he shared.

Since the director has a fine arts background, if the position is cut, the schools lose that resource and programming for the arts which means student enrichment opportunities at the Missoula Art Museum could be lost.

“We've been working for 39 years with the arts education director and, and their staff and the art teachers," Missoula Art Museum Laura Millin Executive Director detailed. "It provides an important kind of learning, you know, kids respond to all different kinds of learning styles and also learn creative problem-solving skills through the arts that are applicable to everything.”

Both the Missoula Art Museum and Combs see the benefit of keeping arts programs in schools.

“The people in this community care about it and we want our school district to reflect that," Combs explained. "What we really want to do is to show the school board and a new superintendent the place of the arts in Missoula that the fine arts program eventually affects every student K-12 in Missoula County Public Schools.”

Millin echoed that sentiment, “I think what we're hearing in response is a very strong dismay and taxpayers don't want to see the arts program cut to this degree and practically eliminated from our public schools. It's important to people here.”

It's important to note that MCPS is aware of how overwhelming the proposed cuts would be for the community. In his letter to parents, Superintendent Micah Hill writes nothing is taken lightly when it comes to reductions.

But he adds, "There isn’t a single position that isn’t important to our students and school community. Yet, the committee was tasked with the impossible - to bring forward recommendations for staffing reductions and other budget cuts."

Hill also included they would make every effort to uphold programs and opportunities valued by the MCPS community.

The Missoula Public School Board meeting will take place on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, beginning at 6 p.m. where the proposed budget cuts will be discussed.

The board meets in the Administration Building at 909 South Avenue, next to Sentinel High School.