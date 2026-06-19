MISSOULA — The second annual Zootown Festival is underway! Attendees from all 50 states are ready for two days full of music and everything Missoula.

Emily Brown/MTN News Attendees at the 2026 Zootown Festival

“This one happened to pop up on one of my feeds, and I'm like, "Oh, this looks exciting and new," attendee Jodie Green told MTN.

More than 20 artists and hundreds of fans have arrived, transforming the Missoula County Fairgrounds into the full festival atmosphere.

(WATCH: Attendees from across the country hit up the second annual Zootown Festival)

Attendees from across the country hit up the second annual Zootown Festival

“We're like, "Let's check it out." So, we put it out to our friends, and Nancy and I were the two. And the two of us said yes," Green said.

Green and Nancy Grant Colson have been friends since high school. The duo drove from Lincoln, Nebraska to visit Missoula for their yearly festival excursion.

“We came last night and we just checked out the venue. It looks really like the layout looks great. We're excited. The vendors and the food and just the merch and everything," Grant Colson shared.

They’re excited to see Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Head and the Heart, as well as the headliners.

Fellow attendee, Sydney Villa, is most excited for the Lumineers.

“I grew up listening to them in my mom's car. I was just in the back listening and singing along," Villa said.

Villa came from Coeur d’Alene and brought her family for the adventure.

“I was like, "Oh, there's this festival, and it's like these three people that I love so much." I'm like, "We need to go," Villa exclaimed.

The energy is high as the weekend kicks off.

Music runs through Saturday night.

Tickets are still available on the Zootown Festival's website.