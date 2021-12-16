Audience being asked to help craft new Missoula holiday tradition

MISSOULA — A new play is premiering in Missoula, but it's the audience that's needed to make this new performance a holiday tradition.

The Montana Repertory Theatre is returning to the stage this weekend for a performance that’s part musical, part play, and part new play development.

“After every show, we invite the audience to stick around and let us know what they thought. So, ask whatever questions they have. We're curious. What was confusing, what parts of the story they couldn't follow? But also, what parts of the story that they could follow and that they really enjoyed, and then Tyson -- our playwright -- will use that information to make changes." - Montana Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Michael Legg.

The Montana Repertory Theatre hopes to improve its performance and shape its tale into a tradition by engaging with the audience. “We’re just trying to figure out what a holiday tradition is in terms of a play here in Missoula, and so we're super interested in making this thing be the best version of itself,” Legg told MTN News.

Written by Montanan Tyson Gerhardt, Hearth: A Yuletide Tale takes place in Missoula. And the message will hit close to home too.

“It's a story about buskers and travelers and people living without means on the street during the holiday season, and a kid who winds up befriending them,” explained Gerhardt. “And through the lens of his world, trying to understand this new world that he's discovered, and whether or not it's possible for him to be of aid.

Megan Mannering/MTN News The Montana Repertory Theatre is returning to the stage for a performance that’s part musical, part play, and part new play development.

This cast of 10 will serenade, entertain, and make you think. “I hope that people walk away from the show feeling hopeful, but with a sense of responsibility, a sense of morality and a renewed sense of community,” Gerhardt said.

People can become a part of this new holiday tradition by catching the show that is running from Dec. 16 until Dec. 18 at the Zootown Arts Community Center.