Authorities ID decomposed body found near Rock Creek

MISSOULA - Authorities have identified a decomposed body that was found on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the Rock Creek area.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen says the body found is that of 67-year-old Terry Lee Stahl Sr. of Missoula.

A person found the body shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday approximately one mile east of the Rock Creek Lodge.

Stahl's body had been taken to the State Crime Lab in Missoula.

According to Petersen, Stahl was reported missing in March by family members and he was last seen in the Rock Creek area in February.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Stahl," sheriff Petersen said in a statement.