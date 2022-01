MISSOULA — Our ongoing winter storm has forced the closure of US Highway 1`2.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports the corridor is closed between Lolo Pass and mile marker 74 in Idaho due to the danger of avalanches.

"Travelers can expect the following: enforced road closure until further notice," MDT states.

MTN News

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) reports Highway 12 is closed from near Kooskia to Lolo Pass.

Click here to view the latest road conditions in Montana.