Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Rendezvous returns to Missoula

MISSOULA - The Backcountry Hunters and Anglers (BHA) Rendezvous is kicking off, drawing hundreds of public lands advocates to Missoula this weekend.

Giants from the outdoor industry set up booths and held field-skill seminars at the Missoula County Fairgrounds on Friday. Visitors learned how to cast a rod, signed up for advocacy groups, and shopped for new gear.

The group will host the Backcountry Brew Fest at Caras Park on Friday evening and will host a wild game cookoff on Saturday!

Josh Mills, a coordinator with BHA, said even if you're not a hardcore hunter, the group has something for everyone.

"Not everybody grew up with an aunt, uncle, mom or dad who took them hunting or fishing. One of the things we try to encourage is for folks who maybe want to dip their toes in it and want to see,” Mills said. “Hey maybe they want to complete their protein cycle and see where their food comes from or want to understand challenges that affect wildlife."

The events wrap up beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday with the campfire stories speaker series featuring Randy Newberg.