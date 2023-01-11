Ballet Beyond Borders brings international dancers back to Missoula

MISSOULA - A competition featuring dancers from all over the world is returning to Missoula for its ninth show and its first since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Ballet Beyond Borders — which is put on by Missoula's Rocky Mountain Ballet Theater — features dancers from places such as Ukraine, Syria, and Iran.

There will be performances in various dance disciplines, including ballet, hip-hop, and even Native American dance. Given the global political status, international cooperation means more than ever this year.

Artistic director Charlene Carey says it feels like Thanksgiving having everyone back together.

"You know, some of them were 12 and now they're 13, their bodies have changed, their ideas have changed, etcetera,” Carey explained. So it's a very unique opportunity for us not just to reconnect, but to reconnect with Missoula.”

“It's one on one, it's not via the internet. No one's getting the YouTube version for what they searched for Russia or Ukraine, they can actually come speak to someone from those countries,” Carey continued.