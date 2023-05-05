Bear activity reported near Missoula elementary school

MISSOULA - Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is issuing a warning about recent bear activity in the area of Hawthrone Elementary School

MCPS sent an alert Friday morning to parents that recent bear activity has been reported in neighborhoods between the school and the Clark Fork River.

The alert advises people to "be on the alert for bear activity in the area."

Updated information about wildlife activity and make reports on the missoulabears.org website.

MCPS sent the following email: