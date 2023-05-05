Bear activity reported near Missoula elementary school

MISSOULA - Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is issuing a warning about recent bear activity in the area of Hawthrone Elementary School
MCPS sent an alert Friday morning to parents that recent bear activity has been reported in neighborhoods between the school and the Clark Fork River.
The alert advises people to "be on the alert for bear activity in the area."
Updated information about wildlife activity and make reports on the missoulabears.org website.
MCPS sent the following email:
MCPS staff and families:
Bear activity has been reported within the past 24 hours in the neighborhoods between Hawthorne Elementary School and the Clark Fork River.
Staff, students and families in this area are advised to be on alert for possible bear activity in their neighborhoods. Parents or adults should accompany young students to and from bus stops or school whenever possible.
Families can find regularly updated information about wildlife activity and make reports on the missoulabears.org website. If you see a bear or mountain lion in the area of a bus stop or a school, please report it to the school so that we can share this information with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Bears are seeking ready sources of food, such as unsecured garbage. Missoula residents are also strongly encouraged to help make our neighborhoods less enticing for bears by following recommendations for limiting wildlife attractants.
Thank you,
Missoula County Public Schools