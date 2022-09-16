Bear once again reported on University of Montana campus

MISSOULA - A bear has been reported on the University of Montana campus for the second time this week.

An alert sent by the University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) states a bear was seen in the area of the University Center and the tennis courts at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday.

UMPD also sent put sn alert late Wednesday stating a small bear had been seen in the area of the Curry Center and the School of Music area.

Anyone who spots a bear on campus is asked to contact UMPD at 406-243-4000 or call 9-1-1,