Beartracks Bridge shared use paths open

MISSOULA — Both shared-use paths on the Beartracks Bridge are open for public use.

Sletten Construction crews have completed east side construction, and the shared-use paths are open on both sides of Beartracks Bridge.

West side repairs will begin within the next few weeks as soon as materials become available. These repairs will correct issues necessitating the current west side weight restrictions. Once the west side repairs are complete, the weight restriction will be lifted, and the bridge will be fully open to traffic.

While west side construction is underway, the bridge will be open to a single lane of southbound traffic, and northbound traffic will be rerouted to the Madison Street Bridge. Both shared-use paths will remain open throughout the remainder of construction.

Text updates are available. To sign up, text HIGGINS to 41411.

Weekly project updates will continue to be provided every Friday throughout construction. The project hotline is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 406-207-4484.