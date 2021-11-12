Bethel Community Church to provide free clothes Saturday in Missoula

MISSOULA — It’s a prime time to stock up on good clothing with the onset of snow and cold sticking around in Western Montana.

On Saturday, the Bethel Clothes Closet is open for one day only, to help fill this need for free.

“We've got clothing for the entire family. Everything from newborns up to men's women's. There's professional wear, there's casual wear, there's a limited amount of the of good winter wear clothing, shoes, purses," explained Bethel Clothes Closet Team Leader Kim Murray.

The clothes closet has all this inventory to support community members who may be facing hard times.

“It can be challenging to make ends meet especially in this economy and especially with everything that people have dealt with, as far as the impacts of COVID. The church is very committed to the community and to serving those that are in need." - Bethel Clothes Closet Team Leader Kim Murray

Whether you just need a couple of items or need a resupply after a personal loss, the church is inviting everyone to come.

Hannah Hishop/MTN News Bethel Community Church on 6th St. W. in Missoula

The service is not only inspired by doing good deeds, but also faith. “God shows us His love every day and we just want to be able to show that, you know, by helping people," Murray said.

The Clothes Closet will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Bethel Community Church which is located at 1601 South 6th Street West in Missoula.