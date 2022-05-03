Bicyclist killed in Monday Missoula accident identified

MISSOULA - Authorities have released the name of the bicyclist who died Monday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott says 77-year-old Vincent Burrafato of Missoula died in the crash that happened at the intersection of Orange Street and South Third Street West.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time," the Sheriff's Office noted in a statement.

The Missoula Police Department reports an investigation showed the bicyclist was traveling northbound on the southbound sidewalk along Orange Street when the accident happened.

The accident happened shortly before 2 p.m.

MPD added in a social media post that "at this time no charges are being recommended."

"Missoula Police extend their condolences to the family and friends during this hard time," stated in the post.