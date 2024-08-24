Biden approves disaster declaration for Missoula following July wind storm

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday, that federal disaster assistance is available for Missoula and Powell counties, to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the wind storm that occurred on July 24, 2024.

In a press release, FEMA said public assistance federal funding is available to state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the straight-line winds in Missoula and Powell counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Edwin J. Martin has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Governor Greg Gianforte requested a major disaster declaration from President Biden on August 14, 2024.