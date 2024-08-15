Gov. Gianforte requests presidential disaster declaration following Missoula storm

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte has asked President Joe Biden to issue a presidential major disaster declaration for the July 24 storm that slammed Missoula.



“On the evening of July 24, 2024, long lasting thunderstorms produced strong damaging winds in west central Montana, particularly in the Missoula County area,” Gov. Gianforte wrote in a letter to President. Biden. “When these thunderstorms settled into to the Missoula area, they produced gusts of winds of 109 mph on Mt. Sentinel, 81 mph at the Missoula Airport and an estimated 90-100 mph winds throughout the city of Missoula. These wind speeds are consistent with the extensive widespread damage across the city and counties.”

Gov. Gianforte made the disaster declaration request on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

“The wind downed multiple powerlines throughout the counties leaving several thousand people without power for up to eight days,” the governor wrote.

The governor’s request is for Missoula and Powell counties. Read the governor’s request to President Biden here.