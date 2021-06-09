Big Paddle event planned for Frenchtown Pond State Park

FRENCHTOWN — Frenchtown Pond State Park will host the Big Paddle event on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free, family event is a partnership between The Trail Head store in Missoula and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP).

Paddle enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels are welcome.

Equipment provided by The Trail Head and experts will be on hand to offer instruction and guidance.

People can learn about the different paddle sports and check out a variety of new equipment.

The event also includes educational booths with information about paddle sports and what to expect on Montana’s lakes and rivers.

Educational talks will be ongoing throughout the day with a wide range of topics.

Event Schedule:

10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Demo Equipment: Work with experts from The Trail Head to pick out the paddle equipment and test it in the water.

Work with experts from The Trail Head to pick out the paddle equipment and test it in the water. 11 a.m. – State Park History: Learn about the history of Frenchtown Pond and how it became a Montana State Park.

Learn about the history of Frenchtown Pond and how it became a Montana State Park. 12 p.m. – All Things Fishing Access Sites: Where are our local Fishing Access Sites and what are the best practices when using them?

Where are our local Fishing Access Sites and what are the best practices when using them? 1 p.m. – Transitioning from Flat to Moving Water: Learn about transitioning from lakes to rivers and when the best times are to hit the rivers.

Learn about transitioning from lakes to rivers and when the best times are to hit the rivers. 2 p.m. – Boat Safe, Boat Smart: Join FWP to learn about smart and safe boating habits, important gear, and aquatic invasive species.

Click here for additional information about Frenchtown Pond State Park. Additional event information can be found by contacting Jess Martin at (406) 542-5531 or via email.

