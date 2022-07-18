Watch Now
Big Sky Casting seeking actors for new film

Upcoming film Cuisine De La Pocalypse seeking actors
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jul 18, 2022
MISSOULA — Big Sky Casting gets Montanans on the big screen.
As a Montana-based casting service for film and television for over five generations, Big Sky Casting seeks to “shine a light on homegrown talent and connect that talent to opportunities”. With roles for all experience levels available, Big Sky Casting can give any acting career a boost.

They are currently seeking actors for speaking, background, and stand-in roles in a 99 Productions and Treasure State Studios film “Cuisine De La Pocalypse”.
Based in post-apocalyptic “New Missoula”, this dystopian comedy features an aspiring chef who creates the apocalypse’s first cooking show.

Auditions for this film will take place on July 23 at Treasure State Studios. Self-taping is also an option.
To register for Big Sky Casting’s talent database, go to their website https://bigskycasting.com.

