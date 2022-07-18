Big Sky Casting seeking actors for new film

MISSOULA — Big Sky Casting gets Montanans on the big screen.

As a Montana-based casting service for film and television for over five generations, Big Sky Casting seeks to “shine a light on homegrown talent and connect that talent to opportunities”. With roles for all experience levels available, Big Sky Casting can give any acting career a boost.

They are currently seeking actors for speaking, background, and stand-in roles in a 99 Productions and Treasure State Studios film “Cuisine De La Pocalypse”.

Based in post-apocalyptic “New Missoula”, this dystopian comedy features an aspiring chef who creates the apocalypse’s first cooking show.