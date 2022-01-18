Big Sky High School to move to remote learning

MISSOULA — Big Sky High School in Missoula will be moving to remote learning on Wednesday and Thursday.

Prinicpal Jennifer Courtney stated in a letter sent to parents and students that "due to staff shortages and also a significant number of students out, we will be running Wednesday and Thursday as virtual/remote days."

Final exams are set to take place this week and Courtney says that teachers will be updating their Google Classrooms and a "Blackboard message to students and parents regarding the classroom expectations for those days."

Athletic and activity practices and events will continue on Wednesday and Thursday per usual practice times, according to the letter.

Read the full letter below: