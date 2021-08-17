Bike to Barns gets Missoula community involved in local agriculture

MISSOULA — Bike to Barns started as a way for the Community Food and Agriculture Coalition (CFAC) to bring awareness to their cause of supporting local farmers and agriculture.

The idea is people ride their bikes from farm stand to farm stand through a scavenger hunt map. Bike to Barns organizer Jennifer Zaso, and John Turner of Turner Farms, say this is an opportunity for the community.

“Bike to Barns is a wonderful way for the community to get out and meet our local farmers and see what local food options they have," said Jennifer Zaso, organizer of Bike to Barns.

“An amazing opportunity for, for us as farmers to showcase what we have showcase our place,” said Turner.

The route is 15 miles long and hits 10 farm stands along the way from the Orchard Homes neighborhood to the Target Range neighborhood.

During its first year the event started as a one day ride, but has since taken off to become a month-long opportunity with an expected 350 participants this year.

“It's the growth of people in the community knowing about their local food options and coming to our local farms right here near the city of Missoula," said Zaso.

However, this event does more than showcase local Missoula farms.

"All of the proceeds from registration for bike to barns goes back to our beginning farmer and rancher programs," said Zaso.

“Come out in support your local farmer, it's, it's a lot of work, but it doesn't feel like work because we love it,” said Turner.

As a stop along the way, farmers like John, have a heart and passion for sharing what he calls a simple life cycle with people, by letting them onto farm.

Registration to participate in Bike to Barns is open until Sept. 20 and the event ends on Sept. 30. Click here to learn more about the tour,