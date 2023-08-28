Bike to Barns is back in Missoula

MISSOULA - A farm favorite event in Missoula has returned just in time for the start of fall.

The Community Food and Agriculture Coalition's fifth annual Bike to Barns kicked off on August 26, 2023.

Anyone can explore the farms in the Orchard Homes, Target Range and Big Flat neighborhoods by bike until Sept. 24.

“There’s so much this area has to offer,” shared co-owner of Red Hen Farm and Orchard, Julie Peters.

She continued, “When your neighbor is the one providing food for you, you know it’s gonna be a lot cleaner, you know where it’s coming from, you know their practices, and you’re supporting them. So, that circular way of economics, neighbors supporting neighbors, is far stronger and more sustainable than getting things from a long ways away.”

Bike to Barns is put on by a community organization that supports local farmers.

“The Community Food and Agriculture Coalition, or CFAC, is a non-profit organization that works really hard for food access. So, they do a lot of the SNAP dollars. And they work really hard with farmers to save farmland and then just to help emerging farmers or farmers that are already around to keep farming.”

Red Hen is a stop on the Bike to Barns route where people can visit various farms, including Turner Farms, and purchase produce.

“There’s just so many different farms in this area that people can come out and support," Peters said.

Additionally, by biking to shop, Bike to Barns is promoting people getting around town sustainably to buy sustainably.

Peters loves it when bikers come by her farm stand.

“You have people biking and they’re so joyful, they show up and get yummy fruit, and then they go on their merry way.” Red Hen hosted a kickoff brunch for Bike to Barns on Aug. 27 where people could pick berries to put on waffles served by Green Source.

Peters and her husband started their farm around 10 years ago, beginning with apples and strawberries. The latter is still her favorite fruit to grow.

She also told MTN that if you're looking to start growing produce, you don't need a huge farm.

“I think backyard gardens are amazing. You know exactly then what it takes to produce food, you know how hard the work is, but you also know that incredible joy of everything on your plate being what you grew or something that came from your neighbors or not far away. If you don’t have land you can always do it in pots and have like a tomato plant and some greens and there’s just a lot of easy ways to do that.”

Bike to Barns is happening every day until Sept. 24. Connect with your local growers by clicking here to purchase tickets.