Bitter cold keeps students inside for recess in Missoula

MISSOULA — While many schools called off classes on Friday, January 12, 2024, precautions were taken to ensure the kids spent as little time outside as possible at the schools that were in session. That includes Hellgate Elementary, where the students spent their recess indoors.

Fourth and fifth grade Principal Tiffany Hobbs says they try to plan several days in advance if they know a certain day is going to be too cold.



Hobbs told MTN News that if temperatures are below 10 degrees, they typically have the kids stay inside, where they can participate in some indoor activities, like board games, reading or Legos. Then at some point, the kids get some extra time in the gym to get some exercise and move their bodies.

Hobbs says the students are usually on board with indoor recess — unless it becomes a habit.

“If we have to do this for multiple days, it gets harder and harder. Usually, one day we can do it and there’s some excitement like ‘ooh we get to stay in today and do board games, or do some art or get to talk with our friends’ but much after two or three days, they’re getting a little squirrely and want to get outside.”

All of the K-6 students at Hellgate Elementary, kindergarten spend recess indoors on Friday.