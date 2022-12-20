Bitter cold not expected to impact flights at Missoula airport

Potentially record-setting cold is expected to hit Western Montana in the coming days, but it’s not expected to impact holiday plans to fly out of the Missoula airport.

The holidays are always a busy time for travel, and nasty weather does not help. Missoula Montana Airport Director Brian Ellestad says they are prepared for the cold, and it shouldn't affect air travel too much.

While fog and snow can slow down flights, cold temperatures have little effect on aircraft. He says people are more likely to run into trouble getting to the airport than they will once they are on the plane.

He warns parking may be the biggest obstacle and is encouraging travelers to get a ride rather than drive themselves to the airport. But overall, Ellestad isn't too worried about the cold at this point. But he noted that could change in the coming days.

"Weather, we're prepared for it, you know, we have plows that can handle it, personnel will be on standby and ready to go. Probably getting here is almost better than once you get onto the airport property, we usually keep our roads in pretty good shape. Right now we're not showing any delays, but you know, again, watch your airline, download the app on your phone so you get live updates as the flights get closer."

Ellestad recommends that passengers also check in with their destination airports for updates. Additional information can be found at https://flymissoula.com/.