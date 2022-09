MISSOULA - A black bear is being reported near Big Sky High School.

An alert was sent Monday afternoon from Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) shortly after 2:45 p.m.

MCPS sent the message "to notify school staff and families to be on alert when walking, biking or spending time outdoors in this area."

People who see a bear near a bus stop or school are asked to report it to the school secretary and to missoulabears.org.